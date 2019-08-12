Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.56

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 3738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 1,738 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,580.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.38 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,457.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $490,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

