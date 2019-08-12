Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Shares Down 10%

Colibri Resource Corp. (CVE:CBI)’s stock price was down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 70,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

