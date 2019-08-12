Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,875 shares of company stock worth $31,360,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

