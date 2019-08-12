Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114,932 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cognex worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cognex stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,937. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.08. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

