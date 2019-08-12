Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

CCEP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $58.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,479,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

