Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

“We update our FY19 EBITDA and CAFD forecasts to $970m and $160m from $994m and $181m, respectively. Our ’20/’21 EBITDA and CAFD estimates remain unchanged at $1,007m/$1,010m and $200m/$209m, respectively. We continue to exclude $90m of cash dividends from the PG&E assets from our forecast. Our 2019 forecast now reflects latest management guidance including YTD headwinds as well as contributions from the committed growth investments (including Hawaii solar acquisition, the Mylan CHP project, and DG investments), lower financing, cost savings and O&M management. Management increased its pro-forma CAFD outlook to $300m from $295m based on Repowering 1 improvements. Our ‘20/’21 forecast remains unchanged. Our 12-month price target up to $17.50 from $16/share, reflecting an improved risk weighting of our downside and upside case scenarios for how PCG treats CWEN’s contracts in bankruptcy.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

