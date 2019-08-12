City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. 683,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,115,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 155.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

