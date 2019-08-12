City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 200692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Specifically, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The company has a market cap of $513.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

