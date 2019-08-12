Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Set at $78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) received a $78.00 target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,261. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.