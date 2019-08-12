Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.02. 9,882,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248,261. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

