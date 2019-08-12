Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.56. Citi Trends shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 1,972 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $205.03 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 879,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

