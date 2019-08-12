CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIT Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000.

CIT stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 21,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

