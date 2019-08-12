Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. 3,120,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.