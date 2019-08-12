Cineplex’s (CPXGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of CPXGF remained flat at $$18.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

