Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG traded down $5.37 on Monday, reaching $812.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $756.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $822.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

