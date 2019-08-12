China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.