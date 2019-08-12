Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.36

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 116223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $122.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. FMR LLC increased its position in Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 836,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $71,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $31,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $22,982,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $22,087,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

