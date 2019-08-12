Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHSP. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

