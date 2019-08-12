Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post $5.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 million to $6.39 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.68 million to $25.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.41 million, with estimates ranging from $21.38 million to $21.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 89.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 7,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,274. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

