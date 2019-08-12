Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $C$15.12 during trading hours on Monday. 162,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 177.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.37.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

