Chainium Reaches Market Cap of $997,851.00 (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Chainium has a total market capitalization of $997,851.00 and approximately $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainium has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainium token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00265119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.01251600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainium is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Chainium is weown.com

Chainium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

