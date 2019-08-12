Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cervus Equipment traded as low as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 8100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. National Bank Financial lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,852.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,109.63. Also, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,748.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.94.

Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

