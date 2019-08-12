Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report sales of $52.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $199.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $200.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $222.70 million, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 533.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

CNTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 19,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,697. The stock has a market cap of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.