Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $15,084,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $14,987,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 30.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 219,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.