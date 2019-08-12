CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 224.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 831,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 557,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 505,327 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 366,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.38. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

