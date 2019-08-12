CBS (NYSE:CBS) Given a $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBS. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 2,409,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CBS has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBS by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

