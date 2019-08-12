Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.22. 2,241,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

