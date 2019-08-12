Castle (CSTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $50,766.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00918510 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000755 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,627,141 coins and its circulating supply is 14,295,918 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

