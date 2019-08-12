Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$12.44. The company had a trading volume of 322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,867. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

