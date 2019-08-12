Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.
CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$12.44. The company had a trading volume of 322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,867. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
