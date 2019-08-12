CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,408. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

