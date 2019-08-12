CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $430,334.04 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $430,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 1,223,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.