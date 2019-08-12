Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $88.85. Cargojet shares last traded at $89.25, with a volume of 10,646 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 77.35.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

