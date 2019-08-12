Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $35.51 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $35.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, ABCC, OTCBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023758 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.02168250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000516 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 109.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Indodax, ABCC, Coinbe, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptomate and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.