Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has been assigned a $1.00 price objective by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Capstone Turbine stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 478,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

