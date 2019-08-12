CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Short Interest Up 55.0% in July

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,365,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 3,460,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 426,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,230. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.69. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 17.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

