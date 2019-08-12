Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

