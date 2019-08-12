Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.12. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $67.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.99 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

