Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 98.7% in July

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 281,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,959. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $315.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

