Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in July

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 477,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,901. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $462.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) by 423.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,255 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Camber Energy worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

