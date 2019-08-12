Callisto Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,862.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $3,862.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.01861909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 1,943,390,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,888,162,980 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.