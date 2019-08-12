Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Set at $8.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,842. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

