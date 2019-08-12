BTIG Research Analysts Give NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) a $71.00 Price Target

BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 453,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in NuVasive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

