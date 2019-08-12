BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.28. 12,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415. The company has a market cap of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

