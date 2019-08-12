Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $21.80

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,872. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

