Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Price Target at $557.50

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $557.50.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale cut easyJet to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 24th.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

