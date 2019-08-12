Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $49.78

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

BK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 2,377,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

