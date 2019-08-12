Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Polar Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POLA traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

