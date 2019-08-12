Brokerages Expect NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The firm has a market cap of $868.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,464 shares of company stock worth $2,298,565. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 215,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

