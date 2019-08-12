Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.39 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 781,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,199. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in KB Home by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

