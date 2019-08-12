Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report $46.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.41 million and the highest is $46.58 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $185.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.92 million to $185.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.27 million, with estimates ranging from $191.31 million to $193.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 28.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.